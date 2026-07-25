Jawad Police Book Three For Assaulting 35-Year-Old Man For Demanding His Remaining Wages | FP Photo

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Jawad police on Saturday registered an FIR against three men for assaulting a 35-year-old man, damaging his mobile phone and confining him overnight after he demanded his pending wages.

Police registered a case under Sections 127(2), 296(b), 115(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the BNS and launched an investigation. Sub-Inspector Tulsiram Chauhan is investigating the case.

According to the complaint, Suresh Jat, of Khadavada under Kukdeshwar police station, had worked as the driver of Ashok Kumar Jat's ice cream tempo for the past two years. He alleged that although his monthly salary was fixed at Rs 12,000, he received only Rs 20,000 during the past 20 months.

Suresh told police that Ashok repeatedly avoided paying the remaining wages whenever he demanded them. He said he resigned five days earlier and started working at a shop near Vijay Talkies Square in Neemuch.

Suresh alleged that on the night of July 23, at around 9 pm, Ashok Jat, Harish Jat and Pappu Bairagi arrived at his tea stall in a vehicle. According to the complaint, they asked him to return to work and promised to clear his pending wages within two days. Trusting the assurance, he accompanied them.

The complainant alleged that the three men instead took him to Ashok Jat's farm in Ruppura, where they abused him, broke his mobile phone when he refused to resume work and assaulted him with a thresher belt. He further alleged that the accused locked him inside a tin room overnight and threatened to kill him if he attempted to leave. Suresh claimed he sustained injuries to his back, neck, hips and right thigh.

According to the complaint, his father-in-law, Badrilal Jat, and brother-in-law, Mukesh Jat, reached the farm the next morning, rescued him and took him to the police station, where the FIR was registered. Police have not yet released the accused's version of the allegations.