Jawad: Four get life for robbery and murder

JAWAD (Madhya Pradesh): Anuj Kumar Mittal, Additional Sessions Judge, Jawad convicted four persons of robbery and murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The convicted are identified as Dilip Das Bairagi (37), Dinesh Audh (30), Bhairulal Dhakad (37) and Gopal Dhakad (42), all residents of Athana village.

Giving information about the incident, Additional Public Prosecutor Arvind Sharma said that the incident dates back to December 29, 2015, when the complainant named as Shyamlal along with Gopilal Meena went towards the market in view of selling sand. Around 11 am, three unknown persons intercepted them near Kanera petrol pump and dealt to buy sand and dump it at Melana Road. Meanwhile, Shyamlal did not return home till late at night.

During the search operation, the body of the victim was recovered near Mendha Ki Ghat. On informing the police, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was booked against unknown accused. During inspection, Inspector Kamlesh Singar rounded up four suspects who accepted to committing the crime. The accused were produced before the court. Keeping all the evidences in view, Additional Sessions Judge, Jawad convicted all the four of robbery and murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment and also slapped fine on them.

