Jawad: Computer operator steals Rs 85.19L of beneficiaries of welfare schemes

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Barely a couple of days after embezzlement of Rs 12 lakh by Dharani panchayat secretary and assistant secretary came to the fore, another fraud case has been busted in the Jawad Block.

In the latest case, municipality employee of Neemuch district was caught committing scam by preparing fake documents of the people and uploading them on the portal and withdrawing the amount sanctioned by government in their names.

In Jawad municipal council, a computer operator prepared fake documents and withdrew Rs 85.19 lakh meant for 74 beneficiaries of welfare scheme.

The matter came to the fore when the transactions failed on the portal. The officials probed the matter secretly, prepared a report and shared it with the collector.

Now an application has been submitted in the police station for action against the operator.

According to information, Satyendra Yadav, was appointed to the post of Assistant Grade III at Jawad council in 2019. He was entrusted with the responsibility of computer operator in June 2020.

He uses his access to the official information on the labour portal and searched about the list of beneficiaries who are eligible for government aid for funeral, marriage assistance, accidental death under the general scheme.

In 2 years, he withdrew about Rs 85.19 lakh in the names of 74 people.

Council officials failed to notice the fraud all the while. However, recently when transaction of fund to a beneficiary Tajammul Baig failed the matter came into the notice of the officials.

Chief municipal officer Jagjivan Sharma informed the city council administrator and Jawad SDM Rajendra Singh about the embezzlement done by Yadav.

SDM handed over the case probe to naib tehsildar Priyanka Rawat. Statements of Satyendra Yadav were recorded. He accepted the embezzlement.

After the probe, a report was shared with the SDM. The SDM shared the report with the collector for further action.

Action against Yadav

During the probe Jawad SDM Rajendra looked into the records of past 4 years. He found that at present, the assistant grade III Satyendra Yadav posted in the municipal council. Neemuch district collector Mayank Agarwal immediately suspended Yadav. In the preliminary inquiry report, SDM Jawad Rajendra Singh had mentioned serious financial irregularities committed by Yadav to the tune of Rs 85.19 lakh in the accounts of 74 eligible beneficiaries. He used the the portal of labor department to commit the fraud therefore the collector took immediate action.

When contacted, Jawad SDM and municipal council administrator Rajendra Singh said that Yadav has siphoned of Rs 85.19 lakh in the name of 74 beneficiaries on the labour portal. After receiving the complaint, an investigation team was formed. During four-year-long investigation, the verification of 74 beneficiaries exposed the whole fraud. Yadav has confessed to his crime.

He has been suspended. The local administration will take further action and lodge an FIR against him.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 10:35 PM IST