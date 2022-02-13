Jawad: Collector orders FIR against Jawad Naib Nazir Rs 7.36 lakh embezzlement

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch district collector Mayank Agarwal has ordered to book Grade III Naib Nazir (tehsil office accounts section in-charge), posted in Jawad tehsil office in connection with the embezzlement of Rs 7.36 lakh from Nazarat (naib nazir's office).

According to information, the accused Amar Singh Rathore prepared fake bills and got the amount transferred to different bank accounts. These accounts belong to his subordinate watchman, wife, son, and acquaintances. The transactions were made between 2019 and 2022. After the irregularity came to fore, collector Agarwal suspended him and directed to register an FIR against him. The investigation team was also formed to ascertain whether Rathore was involved in other financial irregularities as well.

Jawad tehsildar Vivek Gupta said the amount was deposited by Rathore in a total of 63 accounts. He allegedly embezzled Rs 7.36 lakh. He would get the money transferred to the account of an acquaintance and then withdraw it.

The matter came to light when Rathore demanded the amount transferred to the watchman's account. The watchman objected asking why Nazir wanted to transfer the amount in his account?

After the financial anomaly came to fore, the collector suspended Rathore and directed Jawad tehsildar to register an FIR against him. A team led by Jawad SDM Rajendra Kumar Singh and three officers of the finance department have also been included into the investigation.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:20 PM IST