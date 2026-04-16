Jawad Collector Issues Show-Cause Notice To School Staff | FP Photo

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Himanshu Chandra issued a show-cause notice to the school principal and mathematics teacher on Wednesday during a surprise inspection of the PM Shri School in Kasamariya village of the Ratangarh area.

During the inspection, the Collector interacted directly with Class 8 students to assess their academic performance. He used an interactive panel to write mathematics questions and asked students to solve them, closely observing their responses.

He instructed the mathematics teacher to ensure that teaching quality is maintained without compromise and that students receive proper guidance.

The Collector also inspected the school’s Atal Tinkering Lab and computer lab. He observed students working on computers and interacted with them to understand their technical learning. He encouraged students to remain focused on their studies and make full use of available resources.

Expressing dissatisfaction over academic standards and school arrangements, the Collector directed officials to initiate disciplinary action. Senior district and education department officials were present during the inspection.