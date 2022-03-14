Jawad: Bhoomi pujan performed for Rs 267-lakh development works

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): State Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Om Prakash Sakhlecha performed bhoomi pujan and ground-breaking ceremony of various developmental and construction projects of Rs 267.34 lakhs, here in Jawad on Monday.

The development works include repairs of prominent roads worth Rs 37. 84 lakh, RCC drainage works of Sanwaliya drain worth Rs 1.60 cr, CC road and paver block construction work worth Rs 67 lakh under the third phase of CM Infrastructure scheme and Atal Vatika Construction worth Rs 2.50 lakh.

The Minister also did the lokarpan of beautification work of Rampura Darwaza, Khor Darwaza and Athana Darwaza. Addressing a gathering at Jawad, he said that every effort is being made for the overall development of Jawad. Development will get a new momentum as the state's first Biotech Park is soon to be set up in Jawad, spread across 100 here at Sarwaniya. It will have a biotech centre, where educators, researchers and business class would come together for the upliftment of science and technology. This would help boost employment in the area.

Development is a continuous process, so development work goes on continuously according to the needs of the people, he said. A large number of activists and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

