Jaora: Silver jubilee celebrations of consumer organisations on June 19

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): District consumer welfare organisation Madhya Pradesh, rural consumer welfare association and consumer protection council jointly hosted a meeting here at local MLA Rajendra Pandeyís residence. The meeting was chaired by consumer protection council Advocate IP Trivedi.

The consumer organisations of Jaora have completed 25 years of existence. A silver jubilee celebration will be held on June 19, to give a new direction to the consumer movement in the state.

During the meeting, Rajendra Pandey was unanimously nominated as the patron of the silver jubilee celebrations while district president Suman Mehta and Rashmi Pandey were appointed as programme coordinators. A core committee was formed in view of the event.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:44 PM IST