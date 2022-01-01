Jaora: Rs 15.9 crore to set up, upgrade 12 SHCs

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet has approved Rs 15.9 crore for the establishment and up-gradation of over 12 Sub health Centres in Jaora Assembly constituency area.

MLA Rajendra Pandey has been raising the issue in view of health issues being faced by Covid survivors.

Health facilities will get a boost in villages under Piploda development block included Sujapur, Umedpura and Chipia and Jhalwa, Bahadurpur, Binoli, Moria and Meenkheda villages under Jaora block.

Sub-health centres of Amba, Hasanpalia and Maukhedi villages under Piploda development block will be upgraded.

Each sub-health center will cost of Rs 49.015 lakh It will house a clinic, ward rooms, labor rooms, a waiting hall, and the residence of the community health officer and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM).

These facilities would reduced the burden on health facilities in district and private hospitals.

