Jaora residents want public health centre in Chowpatty area, submit memorandum

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted by the resident of Jaora Chowpatty area to MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey addressed to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding fulfilment of various basic needs of the area.

The establishment of a public health centre on the vacant government land (number 226 /1, 226 /2, 226/3, 226/4) of the Chowpatty area is one of the demands. This health centre will benefit the Chowpatty colonies including Patrakar Colony, Katju Nagar, Shikshak Nagar, Aditya Nagar, Pratap Nagar, and others.

They added, the area has a total population of twenty thousand. The memorandum added that a fire brigade and an ambulance should also be parked at the said government land. Residents also want a service road to be built on both sides of the overbridge. The said action was completed under the guidance of Bharatiya Janata Party's district working committee members and social worker Virendra Singh Chauhan.

