e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreJaora residents want public health centre in Chowpatty area, submit memorandum

Jaora residents want public health centre in Chowpatty area, submit memorandum

The establishment of a public health centre on the vacant government land (number 226 /1, 226 /2, 226/3, 226/4) of the Chowpatty area is one of the demands.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted by the resident of Jaora Chowpatty area to MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey addressed to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding fulfilment of various basic needs of the area.

The establishment of a public health centre on the vacant government land (number 226 /1, 226 /2, 226/3, 226/4) of the Chowpatty area is one of the demands. This health centre will benefit the Chowpatty colonies including Patrakar Colony, Katju Nagar, Shikshak Nagar, Aditya Nagar, Pratap Nagar, and others.

They added, the area has a total population of twenty thousand. The memorandum added that a fire brigade and an ambulance should also be parked at the said government land. Residents also want a service road to be built on both sides of the overbridge. The said action was completed under the guidance of Bharatiya Janata Party's district working committee members and social worker Virendra Singh Chauhan.

Read Also
Jaora Hospital gets five doctors
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jaora residents want public health centre in Chowpatty area, submit memorandum

Jaora residents want public health centre in Chowpatty area, submit memorandum

Khachrod: Non-payment of salary in new session irks guest teachers

Khachrod: Non-payment of salary in new session irks guest teachers

Agar: Radium stickers stuck on cattle to protect them from accidents

Agar: Radium stickers stuck on cattle to protect them from accidents

Sanawad: MLA seeks Rs 5 crore for mandi development

Sanawad: MLA seeks Rs 5 crore for mandi development

Ratlam: BJP discusses preparations for PM's Ujjain visit

Ratlam: BJP discusses preparations for PM's Ujjain visit