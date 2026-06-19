Jaora Public School Welcomes Students With ‘Back To School’ Programme | FP photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Following the conclusion of summer vacation, Jaora Public School (JPS) officially commenced its new academic session with a formal "Back to School" programme.

The event marked the resumption of regular classes and welcomed students back to the campus.

School Director Kamal Moonat and Principal Dr Piyush Moonat addressed the assembly and extended their wishes for the upcoming semester.

In their addresses, the leadership stressed that the institution serves as a platform for both education and the personality development.

They encouraged the student body to prioritise discipline, consistent study habits, punctuality and moral values to ensure future academic success.

Following the initial assembly, class teachers received the students into their respective classrooms to deliver orientation briefings.

Students were systematically provided with the action plan for the new academic session, the daily timetable and the institutional code of conduct.

Furthermore, the faculty outlined updated teaching methodologies aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The administrative and teaching staff expressed confidence in the students' potential to achieve high academic standards in the coming year.