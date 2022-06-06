Jaora: ‘PK, OMG defame Hindu dharma’

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the nine-day long consecration ceremony of Shree Dharmanath Nutan Jinalaya at Jawahar Path, a Dharmasabha was held here at Raj Rajendra Vatika located on Khachrod road in Jaora. During which, disciple of Acharya Jin Piyush Surishwar Masa, Samyaksagar Masa addressed the event. In his address, he expressed strong retaliation over Aamir Khan’s movies such as PK and OMG (Oh My God) featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Paresh Rawal and said these sarcastic but ill movies are defaming and demeaning the concept of Sanatana Hindu Dharma. Irked by the way, gods and goddesses were depicted in the movie in a very objectionable manner, it signifies a polluted mentality by insulting Hindu deities and hurting Hindu religious sentiments. Feeding fodder to cows and offering milk at temple has amounted to wastage. He also called out the absurdity of a “solution” to build schools and hospitals at the place of temples.

On the occasion, Masa felicitated MP Pradeep Chaudhary and feted him with the title of “Sarva Bhushan”. Later, a grand procession was taken out which commenced from Jawahar Path and passed through prominent intersections of the town including Chudi Bazaar, Bajaj Khana, Ghantaghar Square, Kothi Bazaar, Neem Chowk and others. The procession terminated at Shree Raj Rajendra Vatika.

Member of Parliament (MP) Sudhir Gupta, cabinet minister Omprakash Saklecha, MP Hardeep Singh Dang, MLA Chaitanya Kashyap, BJP state working committee member KK Singh Kalukheda, former president of Madhya Pradesh farmers commission Ishwarlal Patidar, district panchayat president Parmesh Maida and among others were also present.