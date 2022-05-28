Jaora: ITIs to be opened in Jaora and Piploda

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Skill development in the area would get a boost as the state government has recently given the nod to setting up of two new Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Jaora and Piploda town in the Jaora Assembly area. This has been possible as a result of constant efforts made by local MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey.

MLA Pandey apprised CM Chouhan a few days ago that there is an increasing demand for skill acquisition in the area and there is no such facility where the youth can upgrade their skills. Introducing skill development and entrepreneurial courses is required so that skill development capacity is enhanced with minimum investment and optimal utilisation of resources becomes possible. These colleges would surely be helpful to the youths of the area, who are aspiring for technical courses.

According to information, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given the nod for setting up two new ITIs in Jaora and Piploda.

Confirming the news, BJP district vice president Mahesh Soni, city president Pawan Soni, general secretary Rajesh Sharma, youth front president Vishwas Sharma, farmer morcha president Ganesh Dhakad, backward front president Chandraprakash Solanki, PiplodaMandal president Rajendra Singh Gudarkheda, backward front president Hemant Patidar expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chouhan and MLA Pandey.

ITIs are vocational training organisations that provide post-school technical training. Normally, a Class 10 certificate is the minimum eligibility for admission to ITIs.