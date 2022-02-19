Jaora: Hussain Tekri mosque receives Rs 12 lakh donation in two months

JAORA (Madhya Pradesh): The famous Hussain Tekri Sharif Mosque has recorded an income of Rs 12,63,533 across 18 donation boxes in just over two months after opening on February 13, 2022.

The mosque has also received around 690 mg gold, 506.56 gm of silver, 5.510 mg of gilat and 61.690 of steel from donation boxes.

In an unprecedented move, the administration had decided to check the donations received by the mosque. The counting process which began on February 14, lasted for three days.

On the last day of counting on Friday, Tehsildar Mrigendra Sisodiya, Naib Tehsildar Rajesh Shrimal, Patwari Praveen Jain along with Hussain Tekri Waqf Executive Officer Vasi Jama Baig, Naib Mutawwali Mubeen Taimuri and a team of 17 people commenced the calculation process. The total amount including the jewellery was recorded and a certificate was issued.

Executive Officer Vasi Jama Baig told that a team of 17-18 people counted the donations received in the mosque with utmost transparency. Seven per cent of the total annual income is being deposited in the Waqf Board account, Bhopal. As per Tehsildar Sisodiya, the mosque received a collection of Rs 12 lakh in just 78 days excluding rent of lodge rooms and shops.

