Jaora: BJP workers accord grand welcome to Gupta

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): BJP workers accorded a grand welcome to national co-treasurer and Member of Parliament Sudhir Gupta at the establishment of Kisan Morcha district vice president Rajesh Dhakad, on his arrival in town. Gupta has been nominated by the Government of India for the Sansad Ratna Award.

Former BJP district minister Sunil Bhavsar said that Gupta discussed the conversion of the road to Ujjain into a four -lane road and include the Lebad to Nayagaon state highway into NHI Bharat Mala project.

Gadkari and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the proposal and assured them that the project work would start soon. Party workers expressed gratitude towards Gupta for raising the issue in front of higher authorities.

Former district general secretary Bherulal Patidar, former BJP district vice president Chandraprakash Ostwal, BJP district minister Ratanlal Lakar, former municipal president Nirmala Hada and many others were present.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:38 PM IST