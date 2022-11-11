Jaora: BJP MLA’s birthday celebrated

FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of BJP members and supporters of Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey celebrated his birthday on Friday. All preparations for the celebration across Jaora assembly constituency were made in a big way, informed Jaora BJP president Pawan Soni.

District vice president Mahesh Soni, mandal president Shantilal Patidar from Baroda, Mahendra Singh Solanki from Bamankhedi, Mukesh Baggad, Amit Pathak, Rajendrasinh Gudarkheda said that on this auspicious occasion, mass feast was organised at different places.

Not only mass feast, many religious ceremonies including Maha Aarti at various temples along with various events were organised in different places in rural areas of Jaora constituency.