Jaora: Basketball tournament concludes

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Three-day-long 41st Mahamalava basketball tournament organised by district basketball association concluded with finals being played at basketball stadium on Wednesday.

The final match was played between NBA and Jordan team in boy's category. The former scored 39 points while the latter won the match by seven points scoring 46 points. Meanwhile, in girls' category, Jaora A defeated Jaora ‘B’ team.

The winner and runner-up teams were awarded with trophies and prizes.

Former home minister Bharat Singh, retired central excise officer and former national player Balwant Singh Rathore (Gondishankar), SBI Ratlam regional manager Arun Kumar Singh, social worker Anil Tanted, district sports officer Rubika Dewan and CMO Durga Bamnia were the chief guests.

SDM Prajapati directed the civic body to install 24 LED lights in sports courtyard and assured to fulfil the necessary requirements. The guests launched the basketball magazine and Dewan was felicitated by officials.

Rathore and Tante in memory of their late father announced to offer Rs 21,000 from the permanent fund scheme of the institution. Special guest Singh announced to offer Rs 21,000for the purchase of track suits and 20 basketballs.

Dewan announced to provide portable pole, basketball board and dunk ring from the department. Senior player Nahar offered Rs 21,000 in memory of his father and 10 medicine balls for the practice of junior players. Dr CL Verma and Dr RN Mandwaria offered Rs 21,000 while SBI officer Vijay Soni assured to provide 20 balls for the players.

