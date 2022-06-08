Jaora: 405 nominations filed for sarpanch polls in district

Representative Photo |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming three-tier elections continued till late Tuesday night. As of now, there is not a single panchayat where a sarpanch has been elected unopposed in the 68-gram panchayats of Jaora district as more than one nomination has been submitted in all the panchayats for the post of Sarpanch.

The staff at the tehsil office checked every paper, after which the final report was prepared. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till June 10.

A total of 405 candidates have filed nominations for the post of sarpanch from 68-gram panchayats of Jaora district. One application each was rejected in Jhalwa, Bhainsana and Kalalia. The candidates of Jhalwa and Bhaisana did not submit the affidavit, while in Kalalia, the candidate Laxmi was underage.

Laxmi, a resident of Kalaliya village is just 19-years-old while the required age to contest the election for the post of sarpanch is 21 years.

A total of 1,549 applications were received for 1,199 ward members that are Panch posts. Of these, 24 applications were rejected. Similarly, 755 panchs were elected unopposed.