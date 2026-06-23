Jansunvai: Ailing Woman Alleges ₹2 Crore Land Grab | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A highly sensitive case came to light during the Jansunvai held at the Collector's office on Tuesday. Relatives brought a critically ill elderly woman from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, to the city in an ICU ambulance to attend the Jansunvai.

The family members alleged that their land, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, had been usurped using forged documents and that they had failed to secure justice despite lodging complaints with the police over a long period.

The elderly woman's son, Farhan, stated that his mother owns two plots in the Gandhi Nagar area of the city.

These plots were originally allotted in 1969 by the then West Nivara Credit Society. The property title was subsequently transferred to his mother's name, and she has been the lawful owner of the land for years.

Relatives accused of preparing forged documents

The family and their lawyer, Ashfaq Khan, alleged that the responsibility of looking after the property was entrusted to relatives while the family was living in Bijnor.

It is alleged that during this period, certain individuals colluded with the society's management to create forged allotment letters and documents, thereby registering the property in their own names.

The family stated that they had lodged complaints with the police and administrative officials, but no concrete action had been taken so far. According to the family, the current market value of the land is approximately Rs 2 crore.

Collector assures investigation

The family submitted a formal complaint regarding the matter to the Collector during the Jansunvai.

According to advocate Ashfaq Khan, the Collector accepted the application and assured them that the matter would be investigated and action taken against the guilty parties in accordance with the rules.

Patwari Joseph suspended for demanding bribe

Following a complaint regarding a bribe demand raised during the Jansunvai, Collector Shivam Verma took immediate action and suspended Patwari Anusheel Joseph.

The complaint alleged that the Patwari had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in exchange for executing a land partition (batankan) order.

The aggrieved individual presented the complaint before the Collector during Tuesday's public hearing. Taking immediate cognisance of the gravity of the matter, Collector Shivam Verma ordered action against the concerned Patwari.