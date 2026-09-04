Janmashtami Celebrations Sweep Madhya Pradesh: From Ratlam Temples To Kukshi Matki Phod, Krishna Devotion Takes Over | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Shri Krishna Janmashtami devotion filled the city since Friday morning, with Geeta Mandir, Bada Gopalji, Dwarkadhish and Saptarishi temples exquisitely decorated with flowers and lights.

Bhajans, kirtans and prayers continued through the day. Lord Krishna's birth anniversary will be celebrated at midnight with special aarti and prasad. Dahi Handi and Matki Phod preparations are underway citywide.

Saraswati College celebrates Janmashtami

MANDSAUR: Saraswati Shiksha Mahavidyalaya celebrated Janmashtami on September 3 with trainees dressed as Radha-Krishna and a Matki Phod event. Principal Dr Yogita Somani and joint secretary Sunil Sharma shared messages on Karma Yoga. B.Ed. and D.El.Ed. trainees attended, concluding with prasad distribution.

Radhakrishna Temple celebrates Krishna's birth

JHABUA: Shri Radhakrishna Sarkar temple at Rajwada Chowk celebrated Janmashtami with grandeur. Mahant Ajay Bairagi and Manish Bairagi performed Panchamrit abhishek.

Devika Bairagi decorated the Vrindavan attire, while Tulsi Seva Samiti adorned the sanctum with imported flowers. Devotees compared the decoration to Vrindavan Dham itself.

Competitions mark Janmashtami celebration

AALIRAJPUR: Government High School celebrated Janmashtami with devotion and joy. Student Lakshmi, dressed as Krishna, was chief guest under Principal Anju Sisodiya. A speech competition and Matki Phod event thrilled students, who were rewarded.

Temples decorated for Janmashtami

SENDHWA: City temples including Shri Satyanarayan, Khatu Shyam, Radha Krishna and Ram Temple were decorated with lights, flowers and tableaux for Janmashtami.

Bhajan-kirtans continued till midnight, followed by Maha Aarti and prasad distribution. Dhamnod singer Madhavji Agarwal performed at Satyanarayan Temple, with Agarwal Samaj members present.

Bhagawa wins matki phod contest

KUKSHI: Thousands gathered at the local bus stand for the Matki Phod competition, organised by the BJP unit. Eight teams participated; Bhagawa team won by breaking the pot in 44 seconds and earned Rs 51,000. Jaideep Patel honoured the winners. BJP leaders, including Chanchal Patidar, attended.

Schools celebrate Janmashtami with fervour

KHETIA: The town’s schools celebrated Janmashtami with enthusiasm as children dressed as Radha and Krishna. Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Rabindranath Tagore Vidyalaya, Vedanta Vidyalaya and others held cultural programmes, drawing parents' participation.

St Joseph celebrates Janmashtami

MAHIDPUR: St Joseph Convent School, Mahidpur, celebrated Janmashtami with enthusiasm. Pre-primary students dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha and performed. Class 2 student Aadhya Thakkar presented a bhajan. Subhash Trivedi shed light on Lord Krishna’s life.

Young Radha-Krishna steal hearts

ALOT: Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir took out a procession on Janmashtami here on Friday. Children dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha created a devotional atmosphere.

Residents and devotees admired their appearances along the route. The event encouraged children to connect with the country’s cultural heritage.

Students celebrate Krishna Janmashtami

KHACHROD: Shri Raj Rajendra Jayant Sen Vidyapeeth, Khachrod, celebrated Shri Krishna Janmashtami with devotion and enthusiasm. The event began with Lord Krishna’s abhishek and worship.

Students presented a Krishna dance and devotional bhajans. The celebration concluded with an enthusiastic matki phod event. Block Education Officer Guru Dutt Joshi attended as the chief guest.

Jail inmates celebrate Janmashtami

KASRAWAD: Sub Jail Kasrawad celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with a Matki Phod event. Inmates participated enthusiastically amid devotional chants.

Officials including Dharamveer Singh Umreya and Akil Khan attended, urging prisoners toward reform. Prasad and prizes were distributed to mark the occasion.

Rain fails to dampen Janmashtami spirit

SUSNER: Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Shyampura, took out a procession to mark Janmashtami amid rain. Children dressed as Krishna and Radha captivated onlookers.

Villagers performed aarti, showering children with flowers along the route, making the celebration a memorable cultural and devotional experience for all.

Panchsheel Academy celebrates Janmashtami

GAROTH: Panchsheel Academy celebrated Janmashtami with Saraswati Puja. Chief guest Bhagwan Singh Chauhan and Gopal Singh Sisodiya were felicitated by directors and staff.

Students presented captivating dance performances on Lord Krishna's life, devotion and childhood pranks, delighting the audience.

PM Shri School celebrates Janmashtami

HATPIPALYA: PM Shri Government Girls Higher Secondary School celebrated Janmashtami with a Radha-Krishna costume competition. Kashi Group won first place, followed by Jhanvi and Aarushi Groups.

Principal Naresh Pratap Singh honoured the winners with shields. Mufeed Ahmed Mansoori conducted the programme.