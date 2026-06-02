‘Janani Express’ Destroyed In Midnight Blaze In Khandwa | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘Janani Express’ ambulance providing emergency maternal healthcare services was completely destroyed after a fire broke out in the vehicle on Tuesday morning in Khandwa district's Khalwa block.

Fortunately, no one was inside the ambulance at the time of the incident, preventing a major tragedy.

The vehicle, operating from the Sendhwal location, had completed its night duty when the driver parked it near the Gram Panchayat boundary wall in his native village, Malhargarh, at 4:30 am.

After parking the ambulance, the driver went home for a meal. Shortly afterwards, villagers noticed flames emerging from the vehicle and alerted him.

The driver and residents rushed to the spot and attempted to extinguish the fire by pouring water continuously for nearly one hour. However, the blaze spread rapidly and engulfed the entire ambulance before it could be brought under control.

Eyewitnesses reported that flames rose several feet into the air, creating panic in the area. Preliminary the investigations suggest a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause will be determined after a detailed inquiry.