Jan Vishwas Crackdown Across Western MP: Salary Cuts In Dhar, Notices In Alirajpur-Jhabua, Suspensions In Sendhwa | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena expressed displeasure over negligence in the Chief Minister's 'Jan Vishwas' Campaign and directed officials to deduct one day's salary and issue notices to several officers and employees.

During a time-bound correspondence review meeting on Monday, the collector reviewed inspections conducted under the campaign and found lapses.

He ordered one-day salary deductions for the cooperation officer, MY Bharat officer, e-governance manager, labour department officer and horticulture department officer.

He also directed salary deductions for subordinate staff of the animal husbandry and veterinary services department for failing to inspect institutions under the campaign.

Similar action was ordered against agriculture department officials for inadequate compliance.

Meena directed officers to personally inspect hostels, attend parent-teacher meetings and interact with students to understand their problems.

He said the next campaign camp would be held in Manawar on Sept 3 and asked departments to complete preparations.

Departments resolving less than 50% of CM Helpline complaints were ordered to receive notices.

The collector also directed action on pending revenue, public service guarantee, scholarship and welfare cases. Additional Collector Sanjeev Keshav Pandey and other officials attended the meeting.

AALIRAJPUR: Aalirajpur Collector Neetu Mathur issued notices to officials over delays in resolving applications during a TL meeting on Monday.

Reviewing the Chief Minister’s Jan Vishwas Campaign, CM Helpline and e-KYC work, Mathur expressed displeasure over the DPC’s incomplete information and pending old applications. She also ordered a notice to the District Supply Officer for arriving late.

She instructed officials to improve attendance in schools with low student presence and ensure safe drinking water in schools and hostels.

Every district official will adopt one school and one hostel to monitor education and facilities.

SDMs and tehsildars were directed to hold peace committee meetings ahead of festivals. CM Helpline cases pending for 50 and 100 days must be resolved immediately.

JHABUA: Jhabua collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat on Monday reviewed departmental schemes, pending complaints and administrative work at an inter-departmental meeting.

He directed departments to improve the district's 22nd rank under the Chief Minister's Jan Vishwas Campaign.

Officials said 720 complaints were resolved last week, including 225 pending for over 50 days. Bharsat also reviewed 55 industrial units in Meghnagar and ordered notices where deficiencies were found.

He sought NQAS certification preparations for 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, ANC registration of remaining women, regular Anganwadi meals, timely disposal of Sambal Scheme cases and maintenance of Water Asset Registers in villages across the district.

Industrial Inspection Raises Monitoring Questions

MEGHNAGAR: An inspection of the industrial area under the Chief Minister’s Jan Vishwas Abhiyan has raised questions over the effectiveness of regular monitoring.

At a meeting chaired by Jhabua Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat on Monday, officials said a 21-member team inspected 55 industrial units.

Of these, 16 had valid consent, seven were found closed and nine had various deficiencies. The Collector directed officials to issue notices to the units where shortcomings were found.

The findings have raised questions over the monitoring by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, MPIDC and local administration.

Industrial waste disposal, wastewater management and environmental compliance have remained concerns in the area.

Officials now face the challenge of ensuring corrective action. Regular inspections, timely enforcement and accountability will be crucial to improving Meghnagar’s industrial area.

Collector orders suspensions during inspection

SENDHWA: Under the Jan Vishwas Abhiyan, Collector Jayati Singh inspected government institutions, schools, health facilities and ashrams across Sendhwa development block.

Following complaints and negligence at Government Secondary School and Ashram in Kolki, she directed suspension of the head teacher and hostel superintendent.

At Shahpura Sub-Health Centre, Singh reviewed ANC registrations, maternal and infant mortality, TB screening and Ayushman card progress for people above 70 years.

At Government Secondary School of Excellence, Chilariya, she reviewed academics and ate with students. She also inspected Raja Shankar Shah Raghunath Shah Bal Ashram, reviewing food distribution and facilities.

Public trust and problem-resolution camps were held at Shahpura, Chilariya and Kolki. Residents raised pension, Ayushman card, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladli Behna Yojana and fertiliser issues. Officials were directed to resolve complaints promptly.