Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria chaired a 'Jan Vishwas' camp at Karwad village in Petlawad block on Friday under the Chief Minister 'Jan Vishwas' Campaign. Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat, superintendent of police Devendra Patidar and Janpad Panchayat president Ramesh Solanki attended.

Bhuria inspected departmental stalls and reviewed government schemes. She stressed extending welfare benefits to deprived sections and promoting overall development. She urged farmers to adopt less water-intensive crops and residents to prevent water wastage and collectively conserve water.

The collector emphasised water management, micro-irrigation and drinking water priority. He said a proposal sought to reserve 25 million cubic metres of water in Talwada Dam for Khawasa and Bamnia villages.

Beneficiaries shared livelihood scheme experiences. Five self-help groups received sanction for Rs 18 lakh in benefits. Others received assistance under goat-rearing, entrepreneurship, horticulture and other schemes. Four beneficiaries received property registrations under the Chief Minister Registry Scheme.

All 1,069 applications resolved at camp

KHANDWA: A special camp under the Chief Minister Jan Vishwas Campaign-2026 resolved all 1,069 applications it received at the Municipal Corporation Town Hall on Friday. Cabinet minister Vijay Shah inaugurated the camp in the presence of mayor Amrita Amar Yadav and collector Rishav Gupta.

Beneficiaries received certificates, Ayushman cards, PM SVANidhi benefits and keys to houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Shah inspected self-help group stalls and emphasised improving product quality, packaging and marketing to take local products to global markets

Collector holds public dialogue under Jan Vishwas campaign

MANDSAUR: Collector Divyank Singh interacted with citizens during a Jan Samvad programme at the municipal council auditorium under the Jan Vishwas Abhiyan. He directed officials to resolve public grievances within stipulated timelines.

Ten beneficiaries received approval letters for financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each, while one beneficiary received an approval letter for Rs 4 lakh. Beneficiaries also received letters for 14 pension cases.

Six teams of the district administration and municipal council had surveyed different parts of the city to identify public issues.