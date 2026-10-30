Jan Vishwas Campaign Across Madhya Pradesh: ₹35 Crore School Projects In Jhabua, ₹50,000 Crore Investment Expected In Ratlam | FP photo

Pitol (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level camp under the Chief Minister's Jan Vishwas Campaign 2026 was held at Pitol Sports Ground on Friday, where Jhabua district in-charge minister Kunwar Vijay Shah announced six new Sandeepani schools.

Shah said the schools, one in each of the district's six development blocks, would cost around Rs 35 crore and improve education facilities in rural and Tribal areas. Seven Sandeepani schools are already functioning in the district.

Help desks of 24 government departments received applications related to public grievances and welfare schemes. Beneficiaries were given symbolic cheques, loan approval letters, property documents and disability certificates.

Shah said officials must address public complaints seriously and ensure eligible families receive scheme benefits. He directed that disability certificates be issued at block headquarters every Friday and stressed proper Aadhaar updates and Samagra e-KYC facilities.

He also outlined proposed changes in Sandeepani school bus services, including payment of Rs 2,100 per student to operators, seven-year agreements and CCTV cameras for safety.

Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria said the campaign would help residents of remote villages access government services. She also stressed water conservation.

Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat said 10 of 21 planned camps had been held. He said pending CM Helpline complaints had fallen from around 8,400 to 1,400, while nearly 98% of about 10,000 Public Service Guarantee applications had been resolved.

Four self-help groups received symbolic cheques totalling Rs 33 lakh. Tejas Gupta received Rs 22 lakh for a spice business.

Ratlam may see investment boom in three years: Collector

RATLAM: Ratlam is likely to witness significant economic growth over the next five to 10 years, with investments worth Rs 40,000-50,000 crore expected in the district over the next three years, collector Ajay Katesariya said on Friday.

He was addressing a district-level 'Jan Vishwas' campaign camp organised at the Municipal Corporation premises. The event combined public grievance hearings with an interaction between officials and local entrepreneurs.

During the interaction, entrepreneurs Uday Mehta, Prakhar Khandelwal, Vipul and Vikram Pawar shared details of their businesses and industrial activities. Mehta spoke about his SDP pipe manufacturing unit and appreciated the support received from the government.

Katesariya said improved connectivity was helping local horticultural produce reach major markets, including Mumbai and Delhi. He said the proposed investments would give fresh momentum to the district's development.

Beneficiaries were also provided benefits under the PM SVANidhi and pension schemes.

Mayor Prahlad Patel said the camps aimed to ensure that government schemes reached eligible people. Superintendent of police Amit Kumar and other officials were present.

Officials hear villagers' grievances

ALOT: A Jan Vishwas camp was organised at Daulatganj village in Alot-Tal tehsil, where officials heard grievances and complaints from locals.

Alot sub-divisional magistrate Vivek Sonkar and Tal tehsildar Nirbhay Singh Patel attended the camp along with officials and employees from various government departments.

During the camp, applications related to different departments were received and heard. Officials also took necessary steps to help villagers access government schemes and welfare benefits.

The camp provided residents an opportunity to directly present their problems before administrative officials and seek timely resolution. The initiative aims to make government services more accessible and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of various schemes.

Collector hears villagers' grievances

DHAR: A Khatla meeting and public grievance hearing was organised at Jamda-Bhutia village under the Chief Minister's Jan Vishwas campaign on Friday. Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena interacted with villagers, heard complaints and suggestions, and directed officials to ensure timely resolution.

Meena informed residents about government welfare schemes and urged eligible beneficiaries to avail themselves of the benefits. Citing below-normal rainfall and limited water availability, he advised farmers to choose crops requiring less water and use available resources carefully.

Superintendent of police Sachin Sharma appealed to villagers to maintain peace, social harmony and mutual brotherhood, stay away from unlawful activities and cooperate with the administration.

Villagers also raised local issues, which Meena directed officials to address on priority.

He later inspected Kesvi High School and reviewed academic activities while interacting with teachers and students.