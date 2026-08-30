Jan Vishwas Camp Resolves 15 CM Helpline Complaints On The Spot In MP’s Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A block-level Jan Vishwas camp was organised at Gram Panchayat Khajuri under the leadership of Thandla SDM Bhaskar Gachle to ensure timely resolution of public grievances.

Officials from various departments and beneficiaries linked to CM Helpline complaints attended the camp.

SDM Gachle personally reviewed CM Helpline cases department-wise and sought updates from officials.

He stressed that merely uploading a response on the portal would not constitute resolution and that complainant satisfaction should be the real measure of redressal.

During the review, 15 complaints were resolved on the spot, including five related to the panchayat department, five to agriculture, three to women and child development and two to public health engineering.

Gachle directed officials to contact complainants within the stipulated time, understand their concerns and ensure satisfactory solutions. He said the administration’s objective was not merely to reduce complaints but to strengthen public trust.

Before the camp, officials inspected their respective institutions and offices and were directed to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive government services and schemes on time.

SP Sharma hears public grievances

Badnawar: A public grievance hearing was organised by the police in Badnawar on Saturday under the Chief Minister’s Jan Vishwas Abhiyan in the presence of SP Sachin Kumar Sharma.

More than 30 applicants submitted their complaints, with 15 grievances resolved on the spot.

Pending CM Helpline complaints were also addressed after obtaining complainants’ satisfaction. Other applications received through public hearings and police stations were taken up for necessary action.

SP Sharma said the initiative aims to strengthen public trust in the police and provide transparent, sensitive and timely services. He directed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory resolution of complaints.

SDOP Arvindsingh Tomar, TI Amitsingh Kushwah, Bhensola Outpost In-charge Hinaw Joshi and Sub-Inspector Shweta Prajapat were present.