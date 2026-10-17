Jan Vishwas Abhiyan Camps Across Madhya Pradesh See Hundreds Of Grievances As Officials Review Welfare Schemes, Schools, Health Facilities And Civic Issues

Jan Vishwas Abhiyan In Madhya Pradesh Sees Hundreds Of Grievances, Dhar Collector Reviews Schools And Hospitals As Villagers Raise Water, Power Issues | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level camp under the Chief Minister's Jan Vishwas Abhiyan was held at Girls' Higher Secondary School in Digthan here on Friday. Officials received 202 applications, and 79 people sought information about government schemes and services.

District panchayat president Sardarsingh Medha, collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena, district panchayat CEO Akhilesh Kumar Jain and other officials attended the programme.

Meena inspected stalls set up by different departments and directed officials to clearly explain eligibility, application procedures and benefits of government schemes to visitors.

Of the applications received, 68 were related to the Revenue Department, including 47 for Farmer IDs and 21 for land mutation.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department received 36 applications, while 46 applications were submitted under Ayushman Bharat.

Three applications for disability certificates and 12 applications under the Women and Child Development Department were also received.

As part of the campaign, Meena also inspected health facilities at Narayanpura and Digthan and schools at Ekalduna and Digthan.

He reviewed medicines, cleanliness, patient care, academic standards and student facilities, and directed officials to improve services and ensure eligible beneficiaries receive government scheme benefits.

Collector, SP hear grievances, resolve them

SUSNER: A Jan Vishwas camp was organised at Modi village in Susner development block on Friday under the Chief Minister's Jan Vishwas Abhiyan. Collector Sher Singh Meena and SP Dilip Kumar Soni heard grievances and complaints from villagers.

The officials interacted directly with residents and directed the departments concerned to take action on applications as per rules and ensure timely resolution of issues.

Villagers raised various local concerns during the camp. The collector and SP instructed officials to take necessary action, particularly on matters that could not be resolved on the spot.

Police-related complaints and law and order issues were also discussed. Soni stressed appropriate action on public complaints and maintaining citizens' safety and law and order in the area.

The camp was organised to provide villagers an opportunity to place their concerns directly before senior administrative and police officials.

Cong MLA raises civic issues at camp

AALIRAJPUR: Jobat MLA Sena Mahesh Patel raised public grievances over drinking water, electricity, roads, and fertiliser availability at the Chief Minister’s Jan Vishwas camp in Sejawada on Friday.

In the presence of Collector Neetu Mathur, the SP, and departmental officers, Patel demanded prompt action for residents and farmers. She warned that she would stage a sit-in at Aalirajpur with villagers if authorities failed to repair handpumps within three days. She also set a 15-day deadline to resolve other pending issues.

Patel alleged that farmers were getting less than five hours of power daily, leaving villagers struggling to charge mobile phones. She questioned the Nal-Jal scheme's execution, noting that dry water tanks forced residents to rely on open wells.

Highlighting corruption in road construction, the MLA demanded immediate quality checks. She pointed out that officials had left hundreds of the 800 applications received at the camp unresolved.

Welfare schemes must reach every eligible beneficiary

BAGH: Officials at the Chief Minister’s Jan Vishwas camp in Akhada Gram Panchayat on Friday pushed for total coverage of government welfare schemes.

Development Block Education Officer DS Baghel urged representatives across 52 departments to guarantee timely delivery of benefits.

PCO Balram Alawa advised residents to maintain updated documentation, while officials handed an old-age pension entitlement letter to an eligible beneficiary.

Meanwhile, Pipariyapani residents raised concerns over an unused Nal-Jal water tank, dormant since 2017 trials. PHE engineer Jamre clarified that the completed tank only requires proper valve operation to start regular water supply.