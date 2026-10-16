Indore DRI, CBN Destroy 2.86 Hectares Cannabis Crop In Maharashtra Wildlife Sanctuary

Indore DRI, CBN Destroy 2.8665 Hectares Cannabis Crop In Maharashtra Wildlife Sanctuary | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Indore unit and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) have destroyed 2.8665 hectares (7.08 acres) of illicit cannabis ('ganja') cultivation in a wildlife sanctuary in Dhule district of Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

Specific intelligence developed by DRI indicated that illicit cultivation of cannabis ('ganja') was being carried out over a large area within a wildlife sanctuary near Jamniapani village in Shirpur, Dhule district, Maharashtra. Acting on the intelligence, a joint team of officers from DRI and CBN reached the wildlife sanctuary on Wednesday.

The team traced illicit cannabis cultivation across five stretches of land in a remote and densely forested area of the sanctuary, covering a total area of 7.08 acres.

The operation posed significant challenges due to the inaccessible terrain, wild animals and lack of mobile network connectivity.

A bear was also sighted in the area during the operation. Despite these challenges, the officers proceeded with due diligence and necessary safety precautions and successfully completed the operation. After completing all requisite legal formalities, the cannabis crop was destroyed using a rotavator in the presence of officials from the police and Forest Department. Further investigation is in progress.