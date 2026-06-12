Jaipur RTO Flags Neemuch Vehicle Registration Case | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Neemuch Regional Transport Office (RTO) has come under scrutiny after Jaipur RTO's flying squad found two buses under construction in Rajasthan that had already received registration numbers and fitness certificates from the Neemuch RTO.

During an inspection at a bus body manufacturing unit in the Govind Vatika area on Delhi Road in Jaipur, the flying squad found buses bearing registration numbers MP 44 ZG 9665 and MP 44 ZG 9465 still under construction.

Records showed that the Neemuch RTO had registered both vehicles nearly 15 days before the inspection. Officials also found several other buses under construction at the site and have launched an investigation into those cases.

Jaipur Regional Transport Officer Rajendra Singh Shekhawat ordered the registration of an FIR against three parties: factory operators allegedly manufacturing bus bodies without a valid trade certificate, bus owners who allegedly obtained registrations in violation of rules, and the concerned officers and Motor Vehicle Inspectors of the Neemuch Transport Department who allegedly issued registration and fitness certificates without physical verification.

Neemuch RTO Nandlal Gamrad denied any irregularity and said officials followed all procedures.

He stated that the department issued registrations after video verification and that physical inspection is not mandatory in every case.

However, Shekhawat disputed that claim and said authorities had registered the vehicles only at the chassis stage, which he described as a violation of transport rules.

Investigators may now examine the functioning of the Neemuch RTO, the role of officials involved and the possible involvement of brokers in facilitating registrations.

Authorities are also investigating how officials inspected and verified the buses in Neemuch while they were reportedly under construction in Jaipur.