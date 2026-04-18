Jain Business Expo 2026 In Indore To Boost Entrepreneurship

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Jain Social Group (JSG) Crown is set to organise the Jain Business Expo 2026 at Abhay Prashal on Race Course Road on Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

The one-day event aims to bring together entrepreneurs, professionals and businesses on a single platform to encourage networking and growth.

Announcing the event, JSG Crown president Harsh Godha said the expo will provide opportunities for business promotion, collaboration and meaningful connections within the entrepreneurial community. Spread across more than 20,000 square feet, the exhibition will feature over 100 premium business stalls representing a wide range of industries and enterprises.

Secretary Prakhar Jain said the event is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors, including entrepreneurs, industrialists, professionals and families, offering participants significant exposure and engagement opportunities.

Board member CA Apurv Ashok Kansal said the expo will help participants connect with business leaders, social organisations and industry associations, creating avenues for partnerships and business expansion.

Board member Er Sudeep Luhadiya added that facilities such as help desks, business support services and access to a curated visitor database will benefit participating brands. Board member Er. Palak Jain said the event will also feature a kids zone, food stalls, stand-up comedy, live music and lucky draws.