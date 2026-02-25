Indore News: Three-Day Mega Management Conclave From Feb 26 At Brilliant Convention Centre | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 33rd edition of International Management Conclave 2026, organised by the Indore Management Association, is set to begin on February 26. The three-day mega event will be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre (BCC) and is expected to bring together leading industry experts, entrepreneurs, academicians and thought leaders from across India and abroad.

The first day, February 26, will be observed as a Pre-Conclave focusing on “Startup Promotion.” The day will feature special sessions for startups, young entrepreneurs and students. Participants will have the opportunity to interact one-on-one with venture capitalists, receive expert mentoring and guidance, and showcase their ideas. Outstanding startups will be honoured with trophies and certificates during the programme.

The main International Management Conclave will be held on February 27 and 28, where eminent speakers will deliberate on crucial topics related to management, leadership, technology, innovation and the future of India.

This year’s theme, “Innovating India – Swadeshi | Swabhavik | Swanirmit,” reflects the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, emphasising indigenous innovation, sustainable development and self-reliance.

A major highlight of the event will be the IMA Lifetime Achievement Award 2026, which will be presented on February 27 to Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and Chairman of the Hiranandani Group, Mumbai, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the industry and nation-building.