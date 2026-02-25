Indore News: Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Explanation On Decade-Old Payment Dues Of Municipal Contractor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday expressed concern over non-payment of dues to a municipal contractor for works carried out as far back as 2014, calling it a “sorry state of affairs” if the allegations are found to be true.

Hearing a writ petition filed by contractor Ramkumar Mishra, a Division Bench comprising Justice Anand Pathak and Justice Anil Verma took note of the claim that the Bhind Municipal Council had failed to release admitted payments for works executed between 2014 and 2017.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that despite repeated requests, payments were withheld on the ground of lack of funds.

A letter dated February 5, 2026, issued by the chief municipal officer (CMO) reportedly acknowledges the outstanding amount but states that payment would be made only when funds become available.

Observing that the delay spans nearly a decade, the Bench directed issuance of notice to the respondents. The HC further ordered the CMO and the president of the BMC to file affidavits detailing payments made to various persons from 2014 till date. The direction aims to verify the factual position stated in the CMO’s letter.

Advocate SP Jain appeared on behalf of the respondents and accepted notice, following which the requirement of payment of process fee was dispensed with. The HC directed the registry to reflect his name in the causelist.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 10.