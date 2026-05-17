Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti Marks 13th Foundation Day Celebrations In Sendhwa

Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti Marks 13th Foundation Day Celebrations | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A grand programme was organised at the MLA office in Sendhwa to mark the 13th foundation day of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS). Tribal revolutionaries and social icons were remembered with floral tributes during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Sendhwa MLA and Barwani JAYS district president Montu Solanki greeted youth members by offering sweets and presenting traditional JAYS scarves. He said the organisation was founded on May 16, 2013, in Barwani to protect jal, jungle and zameen, while working for education, healthcare, employment and justice for deprived families.

He added that JAYS has emerged as a strong voice for tribal, Dalit and marginalised communities across several states. Youth members also pledged to strengthen the organisation and continue social welfare activities.

Pledging For Cleanliness, Inspiring Change: NTPC Khargone

A Swachhta Pledge was administered by Shri Mohan V, BUH, NTPC Khargone, marking the commencement of the cleanliness and awareness initiatives at the station. Senior officials and employees were present during the occasion and collectively reaffirmed their commitment towards cleanliness, hygiene, and sustainable practices.

During the programme, Preeti Joshi, Manager (Law), briefed the gathering about the outline and activities planned as part of the fortnight-long celebration. She highlighted the importance of collective participation and continuous efforts in promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility both at the workplace and in daily life.

The programme reflected the organisation’s commitment towards fostering awareness on cleanliness, discipline, and community participation, while encouraging employees to actively contribute towards the vision of a cleaner and healthier environment.