Jagannath Rath Yatra Draws Huge Devotee Turnout In Alirajpur, Collector And SP Pull Chariot | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra was observed with religious fervour in Aalirajpur on Sunday afternoon.

The procession commenced around 3 pm, and the city resonated with chants of "Jai Shri Jagannath."

The Rath Yatra began at 3 pm from the Lakshmi-Narsingh Temple. Collector Neetu Mathur and Superintendent of Police (SP) Raghuvanshi Bhadoria pulled the chariot and, following tradition, initiated the journey by sweeping the path before it.

Earlier, Jagatguru Swami Venkateshacharya Maharaj, who had arrived from Vadodara, conducted the ritualistic worship and aarti. The decorated idols of the deities were subsequently placed on a specially adorned chariot.

The Rath Yatra passed through Neem Chowk, Post Office Square, Jhanda Chowk, Ramdev Chowk and the bus stand before returning to the temple complex. Devotional hymns, drumbeats and religious chants marked the route throughout.

Large numbers of women, youth, children and elderly citizens participated. Several social and business organisations welcomed devotees with flower showers, while arrangements for refreshments, water and prasad were made along the route.

Following the conclusion of the yatra, Swami Venkateshacharya Maharaj blessed devotees and distributed Mahaprasad. Devotees also prayed for favourable rainfall and the region's prosperity.

The police and district administration made comprehensive security and traffic arrangements, while the municipal team ensured cleanliness. The Rath Yatra Committee thanked public representatives, officials and participating organisations for their cooperation.