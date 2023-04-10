 WATCH: Kailash Vijayvargiya busts rumours on change in BJP's CM face in MP, confirms party will fight elections under Shivraj's leadership
"Difficult to ban alcohol in Madhya Pradesh as liquor consumption is an integral part of Tribal culture"

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Jablapur (Madhya Pradesh): Clearing the air on change of BJP's chief ministerial face, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya confirmed that the party will fight upcoming MP assembly elections under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Speaking to media, Vijayvargiya said "There is no discussion in the party to change the leadership in the Madhya Pradesh. We will fight elections under the leadership of CM Chouhan."

Laughingly he said, "It's through media that I came to know that I too can become the CM. I would like to clarify that there is no such discussion in the party."

Liquor ban in MP?

When asked about liquor ban, Vijayvargiya said "I am against liquor. However, it seems difficult to ban alcohol in Madhya Pradesh as liquor consumption is an integral part of Tribal culture."

Will AAP impact MP Polls?

On Aam Aadmi Party's entry in Madhya Pradesh polls, he said "It is going to be a bipolar election. Only BJP and Congress will be seen in the battlefield. Aam Aadmi Party will not make any difference."

