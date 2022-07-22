Jabalpur: 'Bahut Mahnga Hai', quips union minister when told corn price at Rs 15, internet flooded with reactions

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The general public is not alone troubled by the rising inflation day by day but the central ministers in the BJP government also seem to cry over it.

Recently, Union Minister Faggansingh Kulaste who stopped in Seoni to eat corn during his visit to Mandla was shocked to hear corn was worth Rs 15.

A video of the minister asking for the account book of the corn-seller boy is going viral on social media. Also add, the netizens flooded social media with all sorts of reactions to high inflation.

Union Minister Kulaste on Thursday stopped in Seoni to eat corn. He asked the seller to put salt-lemon on the corn and pack it in the paper. When asked the price, he was shocked to see that three pieces of corn cost him Rs 45.

By the time the boy packed the three corns, Kulaste also asked the boy about his account book as to how he sells the corns, according to the dozen or kilos.

However, during the entire conversation, Kulaste kept smiling and in a way kept trying to test the professional quality of that child.

The minister also shared his experience on Facebook and urged the people to buy things from local farmers and shopkeepers. In his post, he said, "We all should buy food items from our local farmers and small shopkeepers. By which they get employment."