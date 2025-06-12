‘Jab Tak Nahi Milta Nyay, Tab Tak Ubalti Rahegi Chai’; Neemuch Man's Unique Protest Against Domestic Violence Case

“Jab Tak Nahi Milta Nyay, Tab Tak Ubalti Rahegi Chai”; Man's Unique Protest Against Domestic Violence Case | FP Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Neemuch district opened a tea shop named "498A Tea Cafe" in his wife's village to protest against what he calls false domestic violence charges. Krishna Kumar Dhakad (KK) of Jawad gave up thoughts of suicide to start this unique protest.

KK married a woman from Anta, Rajasthan in 2018. Both learned beekeeping and started a successful honey business in Atana. The couple employed many unemployed women, promoting women empowerment. In April 2021, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated their beekeeping business, praising their work.

The business grew rapidly with good demand for their honey across the region. KK registered the firm in his wife's name to encourage her independence. He was also preparing for UPSC exams alongside running the business.

However, in October 2022, KK's wife suddenly returned to her parents' home in Anta and never came back. A few months later, she filed cases under Section 498A for domestic violence and dowry harassment, plus Section 125 for maintenance.

KK claims all allegations are false. He says his wife took advantage of having the business registered in her name and took everything from him. The legal troubles forced him to abandon his UPSC preparation due to depression and stress.

Feeling trapped by what he calls misuse of Section 498A, KK considered suicide multiple times over three years. However, thinking of his elderly mother who depends on him, he chose to fight back differently.

KK traveled 220 km to Anta and opened his tea shop right in his in-laws' area. He decorated the shop with wedding garlands and a groom's turban to highlight his situation. During the opening, he made tea while wearing handcuffs to symbolise his legal troubles.

His shop displays the slogan “Jab Tak Nahi Milta Nyay, Tab Tak Ubalti Rahegi Chai” and markets "Special Tea by 498 Wale Baba." KK now lives in a tin shed, facing mental and social harassment while fighting the legal cases.

KK says many women use Section 498A to intimidate men through false cases. He believes this law is being misused and wants to raise awareness. His tea shop serves as both his livelihood and his protest platform.