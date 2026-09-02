Is Your Milk Pure? Indore Launches Quick Testing Drive; No Adulteration Found In Rapid Tests | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration started quick testing of milk being sold in the city under the TRIPLE T (Trust Through Testing) campaign. The initiative aims to check the quality of food products and increase public confidence in food safety.

The department's team used the Food Safety on Wheels vehicle and Rapid Milk Testing Kits to test food products on the spot.

The teams visited milk sellers, dairy shops and other food establishments to identify quality-related problems and create awareness among consumers and food traders.

As part of the campaign, milk samples were tested at Shri Krishna Milk Dairy at Empire Residency, Vrindavan Dairy on Bicholi Mardana Road in Pipliyahana, Farmers Milkcart in Brijeshwari, Shri Ji Milk Dairy in Sheetal Nagar, Krishna Milk Centre in Ganga Devi Nagar and Mahavir Milk Dairy on MR-10. Milk sold by around eight to 10 mobile vendors was also tested.

The preliminary rapid tests did not find any adulteration in the milk tested. Officials, however, said these are primary tests and detailed laboratory testing will be carried out wherever required.

The officials said the campaign is not limited to inspections. It also focuses on identifying gaps, improving food quality and creating awareness among food businesses and consumers.

Through Food Safety on Wheels, people are also being informed about simple methods to check the quality of commonly used food products at home.