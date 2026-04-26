‘Irani Gang’ Suspect Steals Gold Pouch Using Sleight Of Hand In Indore | AI Generated Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A brazen case of sleight of hand has come to light at a jewellery store in the Jawahar Tekri area, under the Chandan Nagar police station limits. A thief, posing as a customer, stole a pouch filled with gold jewellery from the shopkeeper. The shop’s CCTV cameras captured the entire incident.

The police stated that Ashish Soni, a resident of Dwarkapuri, owns the shop. A youth entered the store and asked to see gold earrings for children. To keep Soni occupied, the suspect requested to see numerous designs, rejecting each one. While the shopkeeper was distracted, the thief skilfully stuck a pouch containing gold ornaments between his fingers and pulled it off the counter.

The suspect remained calm after the theft, told Soni he did not like any designs and walked out of the shop. Soni realised the valuable pouch was missing only when he began tidying the counter.

Preliminary investigation suggested the involvement of the notorious Irani Gang, which is known for its expertise in sleight of hand and distracting shopkeepers to steal high-value items. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to catch the suspect.