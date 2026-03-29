Indore Techie Murder: Suspects Face Residents’ Wrath During Crime Scene Reconstruction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Sagar Samridhi Enclave, along with family members of Shampa Pathak (Pandey), protested when police brought the accused father and son back to the crime spot for a reconstruction of the incident on Sunday.

Shampa was mowed down by the suspects in a speeding car on Wednesday.

Bid to meet CM seeking justice

Earlier on Sunday morning, a group of residents gathered at the Manmohan Auditorium carrying banners and posters. They hoped to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to seek justice for the deceased and demand death penalty for the accused during the Chief Minister’s visit to the city. However, senior police officials intervened and persuaded the residents to disperse after assuring them of a fair and thorough investigation.

Crime scene reconstruction

Later in the afternoon, Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Soni and his team took the suspects, Kuldeep Choudhary and his son Mohnish, to Sagar Samridhi Enclave for a formal reconstruction of the crime. The accused were identified by residents and other witnesses. Police mapped the parking area, gathered digital evidence and videographed the entire process.

Police recorded the statements of the victim’s husband, Saurabh Pandey, and the security guard’s wife, Renu Rawat, who was also injured in the incident.

When the accused were brought out, residents raised slogans against them and attempted to cordon them off, but the police stopped them. Residents said the father and son showed "no remorse" for their actions, which devastated a family.

Suspects sent to jail after police remand

The two-day police remand for the father-son duo ended on Sunday. Taresh Soni said the initial interrogation is complete and all necessary site evidence has been secured. Following the reconstruction, the suspects were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said further statements from other witnesses will be recorded in the coming days to build a watertight case.

The dispute: Commercial use of penthouse via Airbnb

The incident stemmed from a dispute over Kuldeep Choudhary renting out his penthouse for commercial use through the Airbnb app. Residents had repeatedly objected to the penthouse being rented to outsiders for short stays, including foreign nationals and large groups of youths.