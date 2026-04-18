IPL Betting Racket Busted In MP's Neemuch, One Held

IPL Betting Racket Busted In MP's Neemuch, OneHeld | AI

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch Cantt Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly conducting online betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and providing betting IDs to the public.

SP Ankit Jaiswal had directed all station in-charges in the district to curb gambling and betting activities, particularly during the IPL. Acting under these directions and under the guidance of ASP Nawal Singh Sisodia and CSP Kiran Chouhan, the Neemuch Cantt Police team led by SHO Saurabh Sharma carried out the operation.

The arrested suspect, Nilesh Arya, 25, a resident of Tirupati Nagar under Neemuch city police station limits, was allegedly involved in online betting and supplying betting IDs to people while luring them with promises of easy money.

Police said they recovered online cricket betting IDs and records of financial transactions worth Rs 16 lakh from a mobile phone seized from his possession.

According to police, on April 17, ASI Akhilesh Ghongde received a tip-off that the suspect was placing bets on cricket matches through betting websites using his mobile phone. Acting on the information, the police team apprehended him near a ground opposite Shriram Hospital.

During the operation, the suspect was found accessing an online betting platform through his mobile phone. The investigation revealed that he was using multiple online betting IDs and issuing sub-IDs to others, enabling them to place bets on cricket matches and other sports.

Based on the information obtained, police have registered a case at Neemuch cantt police station and launched a search for other suspects involved in the racket.

Police said the absconding suspects used to provide master betting IDs, which were then used to generate sub-IDs and distribute them to individuals for placing bets, thereby generating illegal profits.