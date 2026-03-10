Bhopal News: Online Cricket Betting Racket Busted, 3 Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch on Tuesday busted an online cricket betting racket and arrested three persons with mobile phones containing records of transactions worth several lakhs of rupees.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said the suspects operated the betting network through online IDs. Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a house in Shivaji Nagar where two suspects were found booking bets and distributing betting IDs.

They were identified as Deepak Jadhav, 36, and Vijay Yaduvanshi, 36. Police found that they were logged into an online betting portal used for cricket wagering. The ID showed a balance of ?2.32 lakh linked to betting activities.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted that they were running online cricket betting by purchasing betting IDs from another person. Police later arrested Hemant Singh Parihar, also known as Chandu, 34, a resident of Maholi.

Police said Hemant Parihar was providing master IDs for online betting and supplying them to others involved in the racket. His mobile phone also contained a betting account with a balance of ?1.05 lakh and records of transactions.

Investigations revealed that the suspects were operating the betting network through multiple IDs and distributing them to bettors. Police also found that Deepak Jadhav runs a hotel on Kolar Road, which was allegedly being used as a cover for the illegal betting operation.

Two other suspects in the case, Rohit Parihar of Gwalior and Vinod Rajput of the Coach Factory area, are on the run.