IPL Betting Racket Busted In Indore; 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men from Neemuch were arrested while reportedly operating an online betting racket on IPL matches from inside their car in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Saturday. Cash worth Rs 10 lakh, six mobile phones, and an SUV were seized from their possession.

Vijay Nagar police station Inspector Meena Borasi informed Free Press that the suspects were allegedly using a website to log in with IDs and provide betting rates to customers. The action followed a tip-off that a racket was being operated from a white SUV near IDA Ground, in front of Mangal City.

Acting on the information, a team led by Borasi reached the spot and caught two suspects inside the vehicle. They were identified as Akash Jindal and Priyansh Jain, residents of Neemuch. During questioning, the duo allegedly admitted to running the racket.

As they did not possess a legal licence, a case was registered against them under the Public Gambling Act (Madhya Pradesh) 1976. Police are now questioning the suspects to uncover a broader betting network. The team, including Borasi and Sub-Inspector Ajay Singh Kushwah, played a key role in the operation. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 25 lakh.

BETTING BUST

* Suspects: Akash Jindal and Priyansh Jain (Residents of Neemuch)

* Location: Near IDA Ground, Vijay Nagar

* Seizures: Rs 10 lakh cash, six mobile phones, and an SUV (Total value Rs 25 lakh)

* Legal Action: Case registered under Public Gambling Act (MP) 1976