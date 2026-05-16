IPL Betting Racket Busted, 2 Arrested In Late-Night Raid In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Crime Branch has busted an organised online betting racket operating on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, arresting two individuals during a late-night raid in the Rau area on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Labham Park on Rangwasa Road. The accused were caught red-handed accepting bets on the live IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) using mobile phones, a tablet, and a laptop.

High-Tech Modus Operandi

Interrogations revealed that the accused belonged to a highly organised betting syndicate known as the 'Jagdamba Book Group'. The duo operated as a localised node connected directly to the syndicate's primary line to source clients and accept wagers.

The operation relied on specialised software and password-protected applications to manage the illicit business and generate profits:

'ACC32' Application: Run on a laptop and secured by a specialised password, this application was used to maintain financial accounts and betting ledgers.

'Swastik' Programme: Actively operated on a tablet, this dedicated programme tracked real-time betting odds and facilitated wager placements.

Identity and Seizures

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rohit Bhandari, a resident of Loknayak Nagar (Airport Road), and Arjun Gupta of Vidhur Nagar.

The Crime Branch seized electronic equipment and incriminating documents valued at approximately Rs 3,00,000. The seized items include:

Three mobile phones

One laptop and one tablet

A pen drive and a Wi-Fi router

An account ledger/diary detailing illicit financial transactions

Booked Under Organised Crime Sections

Given the structured nature of the operation, the Indore Crime Branch has registered a case under Section 112(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for petty organised crime, Section 4(A) of the Public Gambling (Madhya Pradesh) Act, and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigations are underway to trace the masterminds behind the wider network.