IPDS| Aggrieved By Daily Power Cuts Industrialists Seek Accountability

A picture of Sanwer Road industrial area. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly two years after the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) scam, another scam is waiting to unfold at Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company which has been upgrading power infrastructure under a central government scheme.

The West Discom, which received funding under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), has come under fire after newly installed cables, wires, and components began to fail almost immediately, leading to frequent power cuts, especially in industrial areas. Industrialists, particularly in the Sanwer Road Industrial Area, are now seeking accountability.

As part of the RDSS, which aimed to reduce distribution losses and modernise the state’s power infrastructure, more than Rs 1000 crore has been allotted to West Discom alone. However, after work worth Rs 450 crore commenced, it became evident that the installed materials were allegedly of substandard quality. In many areas, such as Khandwa, Ujjain and Burhanpur, the equipment has started malfunctioning, disrupting daily life and industrial operations.

Industry leaders in Sanwer Road industrial area have expressed outrage over the situation. Association of Industries MP (AIMP) president Yogesh Mehta said, "We were told the entire power infrastructure had been improved, but now daily power cuts are causing losses. When we complained, the officials replied that the work would be redone, meaning more shutdowns for industries." He added that the industrialists are preparing to confront the power company directly, demanding explanations for the repeated failures.

Allegations of corruption, probe demanded

Sources within the West Discom suggest corruption may be at the root of the problem, with allegations that low-quality materials were deliberately installed. Although power company engineers claim they conducted the required tests before installation, no quality testing reports have been provided. Instead, it is suspected that fraudulent reports were issued to cover up the use of inferior components. An earlier investigation into the IPDS scam had exposed similar issues, resulting in disciplinary action against more than 30 engineers.

Their promotions and salary increments were halted, but no criminal charges were brought forward at the time. Advocate Abhijit Pandey has already filed a complaint with the Centre's nodal agency, Power Finance Corporation, demanding a thorough investigation into the corruption allegations. "The testing report was either falsified or deliberately suppressed," Pandey claimed. "The power company is responsible for ensuring the quality of materials, but it has clearly failed in this duty. An investigation must be conducted to hold those responsible accountable,” he stated.

Power company’s response

When approached for comment, West Discom project director SL Kalwadiya sidestepped the query only stating, "I cannot say much at this point. Let me know where you obtained this information, and I will look into it."