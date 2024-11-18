Investment Proposals Worth ₹3K Crore Received So Far In Ratlam Investment Region

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): "A large number of industrial units are going to be established in 1,466 hectares of land under Ratlam Investment Region, providing employment to about 35,000 people. Investment proposals worth Rs 3,000 crore have been received so far," said collector Rajesh Batham in a meeting held at the collectorate hall, here on Saturday.

Infrastructure development worth Rs 260 crore is currently being done on 1,466 hectares of land in six villages under Ratlam Investment Region. Investment proposals worth about Rs 3,000 crore have been received from companies such as JIL, UTL Solar, and Gold Crust among others.

A factory for manufacturing solar equipment, cell batteries, etc will be set up by UTL company. Umbrellas will be manufactured by JIL, Gold Crust Company, which makes citric acid, is also going to set up a factory. In the meeting, it was informed that a total investment of at least Rs 10,000 crore is expected in the Industrial Investment Region.

Around 350 different industrial units will be set up in the region which will lead to all-round development of the region and generate employment on a large scale. The waste generated from the industrial units of the investment region will be treated and disposed of in a proper manner to ensure environmental protection.

The collector also assured the meeting that no private land would be taken under the investment area. Along with collector Batham, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation executive director Rajesh Rathore, additional collector Dr Shalini Shrivastava, SDM Anil Bhana and sarpanch, panch, secretary, patwari, anganwadi workers of the gram panchayats of Palsodhi, Bibarod, Julwania, Sarvanikhurd, Jamthun and Rampuria villages falling under the investment area attended the meeting.