 Investment Proposals Worth ₹3K Crore Received So Far In Ratlam Investment Region
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreInvestment Proposals Worth ₹3K Crore Received So Far In Ratlam Investment Region

Investment Proposals Worth ₹3K Crore Received So Far In Ratlam Investment Region

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): "A large number of industrial units are going to be established in 1,466 hectares of land under Ratlam Investment Region, providing employment to about 35,000 people. Investment proposals worth Rs 3,000 crore have been received so far," said collector Rajesh Batham in a meeting held at the collectorate hall, here on Saturday.

Infrastructure development worth Rs 260 crore is currently being done on 1,466 hectares of land in six villages under Ratlam Investment Region. Investment proposals worth about Rs 3,000 crore have been received from companies such as JIL, UTL Solar, and Gold Crust among others.

Read Also
Bhopal Lad Shares School Life In Ebook; Zooms To Top Of Bestseller Chart On Amazon
article-image

A factory for manufacturing solar equipment, cell batteries, etc will be set up by UTL company. Umbrellas will be manufactured by JIL, Gold Crust Company, which makes citric acid, is also going to set up a factory. In the meeting, it was informed that a total investment of at least Rs 10,000 crore is expected in the Industrial Investment Region.

Around 350 different industrial units will be set up in the region which will lead to all-round development of the region and generate employment on a large scale. The waste generated from the industrial units of the investment region will be treated and disposed of in a proper manner to ensure environmental protection.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: Cooler Temperatures Hit The City; Check Out AQI & More
Mumbai Weather Update: Cooler Temperatures Hit The City; Check Out AQI & More
Amazon India Will Save ₹4.15 Crore In Rent After Moving Headquarters To New Location
Amazon India Will Save ₹4.15 Crore In Rent After Moving Headquarters To New Location
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar's Last War Cry, Says 'Defeat The Traitors'
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar's Last War Cry, Says 'Defeat The Traitors'
Pushpa 2 Trailer Launch: Cops Lathi-Charge Fans, People Climb Poles & Structures In Patna To Catch Glimpse Of Allu Arjun (VIDEOS)
Pushpa 2 Trailer Launch: Cops Lathi-Charge Fans, People Climb Poles & Structures In Patna To Catch Glimpse Of Allu Arjun (VIDEOS)

The collector also assured the meeting that no private land would be taken under the investment area. Along with collector Batham, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation executive director Rajesh Rathore, additional collector Dr Shalini Shrivastava, SDM Anil Bhana and sarpanch, panch, secretary, patwari, anganwadi workers of the gram panchayats of Palsodhi, Bibarod, Julwania, Sarvanikhurd, Jamthun and Rampuria villages falling under the investment area attended the meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Investment Proposals Worth ₹3K Crore Received So Far In Ratlam Investment Region

Investment Proposals Worth ₹3K Crore Received So Far In Ratlam Investment Region

MP: Wedding Dedicated To Cow Service; Display Of Devotion To Sanatan Dharma

MP: Wedding Dedicated To Cow Service; Display Of Devotion To Sanatan Dharma

Indore: Dispute Between MGM & PIU Leaves ₹7.2 Crore OT Complex In Limbo

Indore: Dispute Between MGM & PIU Leaves ₹7.2 Crore OT Complex In Limbo

Indore Updates: FSOs Conduct Checks At Street Food Hub Near Sage University; RTO Action Against...

Indore Updates: FSOs Conduct Checks At Street Food Hub Near Sage University; RTO Action Against...

Indore: Action Against 583 Antisocial Elements,115 Booked For Drink & Drive

Indore: Action Against 583 Antisocial Elements,115 Booked For Drink & Drive