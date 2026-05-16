Interstate Dacoit “Lachhu Gang” Busted, Goods Worth ₹37 Lakh Seized | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur police arrested four members of an interstate dacoit gang in the Nahargarh area, seizing gold and silver jewellery, weapons, burglary tools and a car with a collective value of Rs 37 lakh.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, SP Vinod Kumar Meena said that the accused belonged to the notorious “Lachhu Gang”. The gang is known for executing thefts and robberies within seven minutes by using electronic tools to cut through iron grills. Police revealed that the gang had committed crimes across 11 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka and Assam.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by SDOP Kirti Baghel and Nahargarh police station in-charge Varun Tiwari conducted a raid. They arrested the suspects while they were allegedly planning another crime in a secluded area.

The police recovered jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, a car valued at Rs 12 lakh, masks, gloves, electronic cutters and other tools used in robberies. Investigators are currently questioning the accused regarding several interstate theft and dacoit cases.

Municipal Chief Reviews Water Supply Arrangements

To ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply during the intense summer season, Municipal Council Chairperson Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar inspected Kanthar Dam, Morvani Doh and Azad Reservoir in Mandsaur on Saturday.

During the inspection, she reviewed water management arrangements and instructed Public Health Engineering and water department officials to maintain smooth and timely water distribution across the city. She said the municipality is continuously monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures to provide adequate drinking water to residents.

Gurjar assured citizens that there is currently no water crisis in the city and sufficient arrangements have been made to meet public demand during the summer months. Water Works Committee chairman Nilesh Jain, councillor Kamlesh Sisodiya, Govardhan Kumawat and departmental staff were also present during the inspection.