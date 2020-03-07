International Women's Day 2020: I treat everyone as an educator, says Aryama Sanyal, Indore airport director

Indore: For International Women's Day special edition, Indore airport director Aryama Sanyal was guest editor at Free Press. During her lively interaction with team, Aryama shared her experiences and insights.

Suggest solutions with problems

When asked what kind of news she reads, Aryama said, “Something which is positive. Even if it is negative, one can write it positively, that is, suggest solutions.” She gave an example of reports about traffic issues, where highlighting the issue is important but giving a proposed solution is equally essential. “Newspapers must highlight problem but give solutions. Officers take up solutions and use them. Free Press knows how to suggest solutions along with highlighting problem,” Aryama said.

She suggested that even in political news, the published report should give hope and not just highlight hopelessness. “There are two types of newspapers one is commercial and the other is cultural, which has a direction like Free Press,” Aryama said.

Sharing her preference of news, Aryama said, “I read spiritual news first, next I read health section. My third preference is human interest story, then I read sports. After this, I read political news.”

Coronavirus scare

Aryama shared her experience about coronavirus scare, which is becoming problematic at times. “Everyone is calling and asking me about precautions they need to take, but sometimes the questions are solely based on fear,” Aryama said.

She shared an incident of a man who was travelling from Indore to another city with his family. “He shared his flight schedule and then asked me, what he should do to prevent himself and his family from coronavirus?” Aryama said.

The man would not have been satisfied easily, so she had to tell him to eat properly, sleep during travel and wash hands as they leave the aircraft.

What is needed for women?

Aryama shared a story about a woman and her suggestion: “I knew a woman who was kicked out by husband because she gave birth to two daughters. She was struggling and raising her daughters. She deserves an award in my opinion. There are many women who are suffering. I think we need to support them and such recognition will give them a little hope.”

Her success mantra

“Airport is a part of the city. I have always been an approachable. Becoming approachable, I spoke to sanitation workers. I understood that we needed sanitary pads. At any time of night, I am available. I always take unknown calls. I treat everyone as an educator so no time is lost and everyone I speak to teaches me something.”