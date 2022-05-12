International Nurses Day: Nurses playing different roles of mother, sister, brother to patient

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Proper treatment of a patient is not possible without good nursing care. Nurses not only take care of patients medically, but also motivate them to get healed mentally and emotionally.

Nurses are an integral part of the health care system and the profession has become even more challenging after the COVID-19 crisis. Nurses—who are also known as sisters, brothers and angels—work for hours to serve patients and help them fight disease. Unlike doctors, they remain in contact with the patient for the longest time and treat them as family members. Many nurses work tirelessly for hours and play one of the biggest roles in serving humanity.

On the eve of International Nurses’ Day, Free Press tried to talk to some of the nurses to express gratitude for their services.

‘COVID helped us learn nothing is permanent’

‘I was posted in MTH Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital during the COVID spread. It was a tough time, but it has given us the knowledge that nothing is permanent. We successfully came out of the worst phase by fighting together. I was also infected with COVID, but the zeal to serve patients kept me motivated to come to the field again’

— Archana Kumre, nursing officer, MY Hospital

‘Sending patients home healthy always priority’

‘I’ve been working in MY Hospital for more than 10 years and have served over 10,000 patients, including over 2,000 COVID patients. I try to give a family-like atmosphere to patients and also help them perform exercises to recover as soon as possible. Many patients call me up even months after recovering. Many treat me like their brother in real life which keeps me motivated. COVID had also hit me, but the responsibility to send patients home healthy was—and is—my priority’

— Natwar Parashar, nursing officer, MY Hospital

‘Nurses play different roles without making excuses’

‘The theme for International Nurses Day 2022 is ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health’. Florence Nightingale had once said she had a larger responsibility for human lives than ever man or woman had before. And I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took an excuse. Yes, I do see the difference now between me and other men. When a disaster happens, I act and they make excuses. These lines have become motivation for me to serve humanity without any excuses. I believe it’s our duty to respect rights to secure global health’

— Dr Jyoti Sharma, nursing superintendent, Bombay Hospital

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:17 AM IST