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Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of over 25 colonies near Mahamrityunjay Dwar Square staged a road blockade on Indore Road on Sunday evening, protesting against the divider on the six-lane road that forces them to take a detour of around 2 km to reach Nanakheda.

The protest resulted in long queues of vehicles, prompting police and administrative officials to rush to the spot.

Residents said they had submitted a memorandum to the MP and raised the issue with the administration and officials involved in road construction, but no solution had been reached so far. Despite assurances, the access route problem remains unresolved.

Following the construction of the divider on the six-lane road, direct access to and from the colonies near Mahamrityunjay Dwar Square has been blocked.

According to residents, those travelling from the service road towards Nanakheda now have to take a detour via Shanti Palace Square, adding around 2 km to their journey. School-going children, women and elderly residents are among those most affected.

Residents had submitted a memorandum to Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) officials last Monday at around 1 pm, demanding a properly planned cut, a rotary and traffic signals at Mahamrityunjay Dwar Square and in front of D-Mart.

They also demanded that the other end of the Engineering College underpass be opened towards the college. Residents said that the movement of people from surrounding colonies and local requirements had not been adequately considered during the construction of the six-lane road.

They said people living on both sides of the road should have safe and convenient access routes. With no action taken on their demands, residents staged the protest and road blockade on Sunday evening.

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