'Kaksh' Full Of 'Kala': A New Creative Space Gaining Popularity Among Gen Z In Over Clubs, Cafes In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hands holding paintbrushes, not coffee mugs; no plates of fancy snacks to empty, but an empty canvas to fill with emotions and chit-chat while expressing oneself! Gen Z in Indore has found a new way of spending quality time with loved ones and even enjoying moments of solitude.

Moving away from café hopping and outings to clubs and pubs, Gen Z has discovered an artsy nook in the city called Kalakaksh. Here, youngsters are not only pouring their hearts out through art but also going on creative dates with their partners and spending quality time with friends and family.

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Interestingly, even birthday celebrations are getting an artistic makeover, with youngsters choosing paintbrushes and canvases over conventional parties, music and food.

When asked what brought about this shift among Gen Z, Ira Hariyani and Pinky Singh said, “This generation has moved towards mental health and healing a lot. My friends prefer calmness in life. This place gives us comfort, and pubs are not able to give that.”

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They added, “Art is a joint project. It brings people together. Usually, we are on our phones, but when we are at Kalakaksh, we learn to be in the moment and understand why socialising is important. It’s very different from watching other people's moments on screen. It’s like making our own moment. Art is a form of expression in the end.”

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Echoing similar sentiments, Avani Chaturvedi said, “Going to cafés is just about going there, eating food and coming back. But when we are here, we get to explore new hobbies. We also get to explore our own interests and skills.”

For Gen Z today, an outing is no longer just about visiting fancy cafés, spending hours in clubs or finding the perfect social media backdrop. Youngsters are increasingly seeking experiences that allow them to unwind, express themselves, build meaningful connections and create lasting memories.