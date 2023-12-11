International Human Rights Day Observed In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A programme was held to mark International Human Rights Day by Jan Vikas Society with an objective to make people aware about their rights. The Jan Vikas Society’s Yuva Kala Mancha presented nukkad natak (street play) on different intersections of the city on Sunday.

The team performed in the main intersections of the city like Musa Khedi, Malvi Nagar, Sarwate Bus Stand, Railway Station, Mali Mohalla, Mahadev Nagar and 15 different settlements. Street plays and awareness rallies were organised with the children of Brij Shala.

International Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1948.

The declaration outlines fundamental rights and freedoms which people are entitled to, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, religion or any other status.

With the aim to raise awareness about human rights issues and promote the principles of equality, justice and dignity for all, the nukkad natak served as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to protect and promote human rights.

All the staff and officials of Jan Vikas Society were present in the programme. They significantly explained to individuals and organisations to advocate for protection of human rights and to work towards creating a world where the rights are respected and upheld.